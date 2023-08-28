BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit challenging a school’s mandatory gender identity disclosure policy.

The policy was passed by the Chino Valley Unified School District back in July and requires schools to tell parents if a student were to use a pronoun, name or facility, like the bathrooms, that don’t align with the gender on their birth certificate/official records.

The attorney general said this lawsuit is to “immediately halt the enforcement” of that mandatory gender identity disclosure policy, as it threatens to “further mental, emotional, psychological and potential physical harm” to LGBTQ+ youth.

The rule requires schools to inform parents even without student permission.

Since Chino Valley, three other California school boards have followed — the Temecula and Murrieta Valley Unified School District boards, and most recently, the Anderson Union High School District — all of which AG Bonta has denounced.

This gender identity disclosure policy has become front and center of a nationwide debate on parental rights.

Following a civil rights investigation into the policy, AG Bonta announced such a policy is unlawful and unconstitutional, as well as “downright disruptive.”

He argued the policy violates several constitutional and statutory rights. The attorney general listed the following:

California’s Equal Protection Clause: The policy unlawfully discriminates and singles out students who request to identify with or use names or pronouns different from those on their birth certificates, or who access programs or facilities that, in the view of the Board, are not “aligned” with the student’s gender.

The policy unlawfully discriminates and singles out students who request to identify with or use names or pronouns different from those on their birth certificates, or who access programs or facilities that, in the view of the Board, are not “aligned” with the student’s gender. California’s Education and Government Code: Education is a fundamental right in California, and California Education Code Sections 200 and 220 and Government Code Section 11135 also ensure equal rights and opportunities for every student and prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity and gender expression. The policy violates these fundamental anti-discrimination protections.

Education is a fundamental right in California, and California Education Code Sections 200 and 220 and Government Code Section 11135 also ensure equal rights and opportunities for every student and prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity and gender expression. The policy violates these fundamental anti-discrimination protections. California’s constitutional right to privacy: California’s constitution expressly protects the right to “privacy,” including both “informational privacy,” and “autonomy privacy,” and the policy’s mandate to out transgender and gender-nonconforming students against their wishes or without their consent violates that right.

“It presents students with a terrible choice. Either walk back your rights to your gender identity, your gender expression, to be yourself, to be who you are, or face the risk of serious harm,” said the attorney general in a press conference Monday morning.

Bonta also said such a policy has “no place in California” and foreshadowed he’ll continue working to ensure no other school districts can pass such a policy.

But efforts to bring a parental notification policy to Kern County have been brewing in our Board of Education as well.

Kern County Board of Education trustees Lori Cisneros and Mary Little have been pushing for a parental notification policy since early this year.

Their dedication — as well as the fervor of their supporters — could be seen at this month’s contentious school board meeting.

In a text statement to 17 News addressing her response to AG Bonta’s lawsuit, Little wrote, “I believe that the lawsuit will fail… I will not quit in my pursuit for justice to combat tyranny. Our children matter.”

17 News also spoke with 18-year-old Bakersfield resident Marina Ayala, who identifies as transgender.

Ayala came out to her family about a year ago and started gender-affirming care last week. She said she’s lucky her home is a safe space.

“It really helps because I can be myself around family,” Ayala said. “I don’t have to pretend to be something I’m not.”

But because she knows family doesn’t always mean support, Ayala said she doesn’t agree with a parental notification policy and would be disheartened if it were to pass here in Kern.

“To see this kind of thing happening where these protections would be undermined in my own backyard, and to see my trans brothers and sisters be outed is very concerning,” Ayala said.

“It’s unfair that they don’t understand our struggles as the trans community,” Ayala added. “[Someone] wanted one safe space, and you’re gonna take that away from them.”

Former Kern County Board of Education President Ronald Froehlich, who recently retired after 46 years on the board, told 17 News in a phone call interview that no matter the efforts board members Little and Cisneros spill into pushing for a local parental notification policy, the board has no jurisdiction in implementing such a mandate across Kern County schools.

Those two local leaders have brought the subject matter to the board’s meeting agenda three months in a row, according to Froehlich. He described their continued push as a “mute point” and said the board has reached a consensus to no longer hear about it during its meetings.

It is not yet known how the board will proceed with this decision, given Froehlich’s absence.

Froehlich explained, the board “took an oath to follow the law,” so they’re required to abide by the law at all times. That, at least for now, means not hopping on board a parental notification policy deemed illegal at the state level.

“If [Kern County school districts] want to take a chance on getting sued, they can do that, but you don’t see no board jumping up in our county,” Froehlich said. “We don’t need to jump out and upset Newsom.”

In a statement, the Chino Valley Unified School District School Board President Sonja Shaw said, “I’m not surprised at the aggressive stance Sacramento is taking against the District for daring to question motives and agendas that don’t sit well with parents and families fighting to keep themselves involved in the life’s of children… We will stand our ground and protect our children with all we can because we are not breaking the law.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, Shaw called the lawsuit “government overreach” and

aggressive” retaliation against a “common sense” act.

17 News also followed up with the Kern High School District on a statement they first sent us last March on the topic of parental rights. The PIO for the district said they did not have anything to add to the initial statement:

Based on the KHSD Board Policy 5145.3 Nondiscrimination/Harassment, the protocol for any district employee to follow when a student expresses concern over their gender identity is to refer the student to a school site counselor or administrator. We encourage all students to communicate with their parents while we maintain student confidentiality when requested by the student.