BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— The deadly drug Tranq has hit the streets of Delano. Tranq is a combination of fentanyl-lace with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine.

One state lawmaker and addiction specialist says the double duo of powerful chemicals leaves the life-saving drug, Narcan almost powerless in the fight to save lives.

Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D) is an assembly member representing California’s District 35.

Bains told 17 News, “America has a real drug problem, and that’s where we need to create task forces that are doing the leading research, anticipating what the new drug is that’s going to be here, and making sure there’s protocols in place to effectively address those.”

Authorities in Delano reported treating four people on Tranq with Narcan, but they were only able to save three.

“It’s the first case of Tranq that we know of,” said Dr. Bains. “The reality is we’re not testing for Tranq in California.”

Also known as the “Zombie Drug” Tranq combines a double threat the opioid Fentanyl with Xylazine, a benzodiazepine used as a horse tranquilizer. The DEA warns people who inject Tranq can develop rotting flesh that may lead to amputations.

The noxious combo of chemicals in one dose increases the high for the user, but Bains says it also increases the risk of death because benzos can’t be treated with the overdose answer, Narcan.

The Delano Police Department is warning residents of a sharp increase in lethal fake fentanyl-laced prescription pills after shocking numbers from the DEA lab show six out of ten pills can kill.

