State launches new resource website for residents impacted by wildfires, power shutoffs

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that the state is launching a new website with tools and resources for Californians impacted by wildfires and power shutoffs.

The website — response.ca.gov — will provide a one-stop shop for local and state information and resources about wildfires, power shutoffs, shelter and housing locations, health services, preparedness and more.

“California continues to rise to the challenge of power shutoffs and natural disasters,” Newsom said in a press release.“RESPONSE.CA.GOV provides Californians with a unified portal for critical information during this state of emergency. This site will continuously be updated as needed to provide Californians with the resources they need.”

As incidents continue to evolve, Newsom said the portal will be updated to reflect the latest information and any additional resources the state may develop.