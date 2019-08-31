Breaking News
State investigating heat-related death of farm worker in July

KGET 17 News logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a farm laborer who collapsed and died after working in Arvin in late July.

The coroner identified the worker as William Salas Jimenez, 56, of Delano. He died on July 31.

According to Cal/OSHA, Jimenez was working for Sharper Landscaping Services, Inc. installing irrigation tubing in an almond orchard at Bear Mountain Road and South H Street at around 1:30 p.m. He felt ill, collapsed and was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital where he later died.

A coroner’s report indicated Jimenez died of complications of heat exposure.

Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident.

