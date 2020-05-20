County: State gives greenlight to accelerate further into Phase 2; businesses can reopen tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state has given the county the green light to push further into Phase 2.

Less than 24 hours after officials submitted an attestation to the state that it meets new criteria for accelerating further into Phase 2, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop confirmed that the state has already approved its application and is allowing the county to move forward.

Dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and other businesses could open within the next few days, according to the county.

17 News will be speaking to Alsop about the new development at 5 p.m. You can view the interview at kget.com or our Facebook page.

Officials said during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the state’s normal approval process is one to three days but that the state could take longer if there were any issues.

The state’s approval only applies to Phase 2. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said currently the plan is for the state to transition to Phase 3 as a whole.

Alsop said yesterday that the county is in the process of speaking with local restaurateurs and retailers this week about how the acceleration of Phase 2 will work.