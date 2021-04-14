State Farm donates fire safety materials to Kern County Fire Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Farm donated safety education materials to the Kern County Fire Department on Wednesday to help with the upcoming fire season.

State Farm and the KCFD teamed up to purchase the supplies, hoping to bring awareness and reduce fires in our community.

“We have felt that void so being able to help the fire department today and see their smiling faces [while] be able to partner with them and do community events feels really good,” State Farm Agent Darlene Denison said.

State Farm says they have partnered with the department before. These events are a way to educate the public about the dangers of wildfires and home fires and how to can prevent them.