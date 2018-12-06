State board sets parole date for local man convicted of murdering prominent county official

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - State officials confirm the board of prison terms granted a release date for convicted murderer Robert Mistriel.

Mistriel was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1982 killing of then County Human Resources Director Ed Buck. Although he didn't actually commit the murder, he recruited his killer, Matthew Camenisch, at set up the murder.

A spokesman for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the decision will go through an internal legal review before it's sent to Governor Jerry Brown.