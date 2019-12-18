State begins fencing off part of Oceano Dunes to meet air-quality requirement

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. — The state has begun closing off part of the Oceano Dunes ahead of a Jan. 1 deadline set by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control Board.

On Monday, the California Department of Parks and Recreation started fencing off 48 acres around the foredune area to comply with a Stipulated Order of Abatement by the Air Pollution Control District, which is seeking to improve air-quality conditions for nearby communities.

The state is still honoring all current reservations at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. The off-road vehicle-riding area will not be impacted by the closure.

“Supporting recreation at Oceano Dunes SVRA is important but balancing recreation, environmental and public health issues for all Californians is critical,” the department said in a news release. “The state of California will continue collaborating with experts on how to further reduce air quality issues in the area and increase scientific understanding of the sources of dust, as well as create an effective monitoring system and establish regular reporting on air quality conditions.”

The Stipulated Order of Abatement, which makes the foredune area no longer available for camping or vehicle activity starting next year, was approved by the Air Pollution Control District in November.