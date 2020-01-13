State Bar suspends Bakersfield attorney who admitted to misconduct involving multiple clients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield attorney has been suspended from practicing law after admitting to misconduct including failing to respond to clients and failing to perform legal services with competence, according to State Bar documents.

Gregory Mitts was suspended effective Dec. 1 and is currently not eligible to practice law in California, according to the bar’s website. A message left at his office Monday morning was not immediately returned.

Disciplinary charges were filed against Mitts on Dec. 20, 2017, and he admitted culpability to 11 of the 12 counts against him, documents show.

A State Bar court in late 2018 heard the allegations against Mitts and recommended a six-month suspension. It also imposed other conditions such as completing State Bar Ethics School and State Bar Client Trust Accounting School and paying court fees, according to court documents.

One allegation said Mitts failed to timely file a document on behalf of a client who paid him $40,000 in advance fees. He then failed to respond to a court order asking why the untimely filed petition shouldn’t be dismissed, according to the documents.

Additionally, Mitts “did not promptly respond” to 11 written inquiries made by the client on the status of his case, the documents said, and failed to provide an accounting of the $40,000 in attorney’s fees.

Another allegation said Mitts agreed to provide legal services to a couple whose lawsuit was later dismissed when he failed to file an opposition to a motion filed by the other party. He never informed the couple the suit was dismissed, the documents said.

Mitts has one prior record of discipline.

On Aug. 3, 2012, he was privately reproved for misconduct in a single matter in which he “was culpable of failing to perform legal services with competence and failing to promptly return $7,500 in unearned legal fees,” according to the documents.