State audit of county fair recommends action against board, repayment of alleged mismanaged money

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shocking state audit alleges fair officials mismanaged hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars and recommendations include that the state consider taking over county fair operations.

The report does not name which fair is the subject of the audit, but sources tell 17 News, the Kern County Fair was the subject of the report.

17 News also learned more about one section of the audit that says investigators observed an employee driving a state-owned vehicle to his home during work.

The report further states:

“Following a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, Employee C’s driver’s license was restricted to operating a vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device (IID) in July 2017.”

“The maintenance supervisor reasonably should have recognized that a restriction existed, and he should have taken appropriate steps to prevent Employee C from operating state‑owned vehicles, which are not equipped with IIDs.”

The auditor continues:

“The maintenance supervisor allowed Employee C to use state time to perform at least some of his 64 hours of court‑ordered volunteer hours, which were part of his sentence for his DUI conviction.”

The auditor’s report also includes recommendations of disciplining the CEO of the unnamed fair, and to recoup the mismanaged funds the report alleges stem from out-of-state trips, lobster meals, alcohol and non-fair related side jobs.

The California auditor’s office released the report in August of 2019. The fair was not named in the state report to protect the identity of the whistleblower.

The unnamed fair in the audit is accused of mismanaging more than $300,000 of taxpayer money.

17 News has reached out to CEO Mike Alcott and every Fair board member, but have not heard back.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture, and Governor Gavin Newsom’s office declined to elaborate on the report.

Thursday evening, the Kern County Fair released a statement regarding questions about the state auditor’s report.

The following statement was released on behalf of fair CEO Michael Olcott, the board of directors and chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez.

“Due to California whistleblower law, we are unable to disclose the name of the fair that was the subject of the State auditor’s report last month.”