State agents to inspect businesses selling alcohol over the holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Agents with the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will be checking on businesses during the holiday weekend to make sure they’re in compliance with current health orders and not selling to obviously intoxicated customers or those under 21.

ABC is asking those who plan to drink to designate a non-drinking driver before traveling to a location where alcohol is sold.

“Improving overall safety in communities is a goal of the ABC,” said Director Eric Hirata. “Californians can do their part to keep everyone safe by planning ahead and take alternative transportation if they plan to drive somewhere and consume alcohol.”