The state has officially added marijuana smoke and THC to a list of chemicals known to cause reproductive toxicity.

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment made the additions today in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986. Companies that sell marijuana products will be required as of January 2021 to add a warning on their products.