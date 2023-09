BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Stars Theatre is presenting “Freaky Friday” throughout the month of September.

According to the Stars Theatre website, the first show kicks off Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. and continues every weekend until Saturday, Sept. 23.

The show is scheduled to be performed at the Stars Theatre which is located at 1931 Chester Ave.

To purchase tickets, click here.