Stars Theatre Restaurant and Stars Playhouse performances to resume July 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stars Theatre Restaurant and Stars Playhouse announced they will resume performances on July 16.
The announcement comes after the state’s broad reopening plans. Tickets are now on sale for all five upcoming mainstage shows. “A Grand Night for Singing” is the first show set to debut on July 16.
Upcoming Mainstage Shows
“A Grand Night for Singing” July 16-Aug. 7
“Spamalot” Aug. 27-Sept. 18
“Godspell” Oct. 8-30
“Wrinkles” Nov. 12-21
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” Dec. 3-19
To purchase tickets, visit bmtstars.com/tickets or call 661-325-6100.
Stars Theatre Restaurant is located at 1931 Chester Avenue.