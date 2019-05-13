Starbucks hiring event in Lebec Wednesday

FILE- This Dec. 13, 2018, file photo shows a sign for a Starbucks Coffee shop in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass. Starbucks Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Starbucks at 5844 Dennis McCarthy Dr. in Lebec will be holding a hiring event for baristas and shift supervisors.

The hiring event is being put on by Starbuck and Job Fest Kern County on May 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To apply go to Starbucks.com/careers and apply under store #06689 before the event.

In order to have a priority interview time you can email a resume to connerj@kerndhs.com after you have applied online.

Walk-in interviews are welcome but will be seen between appointment times when available.

