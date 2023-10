BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starbucks dedicated its first community store in Kern County on Thursday.

The Starbucks location on 24th Street in downtown Bakersfield is now part of a nationwide program that aims to create meaningful relationships between the company and community partners.

Going forward, the 24th Street location will engage in regular programming with organizations such as the Dream Center and Children First. The dedication also creates 29 local jobs.