Starbucks holiday cups are back starting Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For those who keep track of the seasons by the latest offerings at Starbucks, Friday is a sign winter will soon be upon us.

Red holiday cups will be given to customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores across the country on Friday. The limited edition cups are available for orders picked up in stores or through Starbucks Delivers, while supplies last.

Seasonal favorites such as Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte are also back starting Friday.

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks, on the chain’s website. “In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”