Star Wars-themed beer available at Temblor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May the 4th Be With You! Local Star Wars fans can now enjoy an out-of-this-world beer at Temblor Brewing Company.

The brewing company brought back their special edition IPA called “Golden Empire Strikes Back.” It is a Hazy IPA brewed with Comet and Galaxy hops, giving it an array of aromas and flavors that includes citrus, floral, tropical, passion fruit and grapefruity darkness, according to their website.

This is the second time Temblor has brewed the special edition beer after it was a success the first time last year.

The beer is in stock at Temblor Brewing Company on Buck Owens Boulevard or available for purchase online here.