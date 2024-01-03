BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starbucks customers can now use their own personal cups for drink orders — an announcement that comes as the thermos company Stanley released their collaboration with Starbucks on Wednesday, with several Bakersfield residents going to extreme measures to get their hands on one of these coveted Stanley cups.

The Stanley Thermos is the newest hot ticket item across the nation, and the craze when it comes to color variations made some Bakersfield residents camp out overnight in rainy conditions. Jonathan Ramirez was in line since 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

When asked why he stayed in line for so long, Ramirez replied with, “It’s a cup. I mean, who wouldn’t? It’s a cup.”

Others, like Roberto Diaz, waited for longer. Diaz had been in line since 9 p.m.

“[There was] a lot of rain, a lot of wind.” said Diaz, who says waiting in line was his wife’s idea.

What colored cup was worth nearly 12 hours of being in line? A bright pink cup.

“The Barbie craze has been going ablaze, so everyone wants a pink cup,” said Christian Barajas, a Stanley Cup Collector. “So yes, I want my pink cup.”

This collaboration comes just days after the release of Stanley’s Valentine’s Day collection, with new colors including a vibrant red and a different shade of pink.

Stanley Cup collectors and resellers are going head-to-head on release days — as the resale value for these cups can go for over $150 online.

When asked if he would do this again, Ramirez said, “I’d do this like 30 times. The money is good too. I don’t care. I’d do this 40 times, 50 times, the money is talking. If the money is there I’m going to go for it… I don’t care.”