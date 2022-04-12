BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities were gathered on the 200 block of Loma Linda Drive Tuesday evening for a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside his home.

Loma Linda Drive is blocked at Thelma Drive. Avoid the area if possible.

Multiple neighbors said a couple was fighting in the street. They said a good Samaritan stopped the fight but the man went inside his home to get a firearm and has since barricaded himself inside.

Multiple neighbors said the couple often fights.

The Bakersfield Police Department could not immediately be reach at the time of publication.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.