BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Standard elementary and middle schools were on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon after receiving a threatening phone call. Sheriff officials say the threat was unfounded.

One of the schools received a threatening phone call and both schools went on lockdown as a precaution, according to school officials.

District officials notified the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after receiving the phone call.

The lockdown was lifted after no validity of the threat was found, according to officials.