Standard Middle School selected as the only new California School to Watch for 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Standard Middle School was awarded the State and National Forum Schools to Watch Award yesterday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Standard Middle School was recognized as the only new California School to Watch for 2021.

Susan Denton, Principal of Standard Middle School said: “We are honored and excited to receive this

designation during the challenges of the pandemic. Our staff is committed to providing excellent learning opportunities and to removing barriers to learning for our students. We are proud of the work we have done to expand academics and enrichments as well as social-emotional supports for students…”

Scott Steele, Director California Schools to Watch Program said Standard Middle School displays a commitment to academic excellence, social equity, organizational structures and processes, and developmental responsiveness.



Standard Middle School serves 995 students in grades six through eight in the Standard School District in Bakersfield.