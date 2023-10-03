BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Stallion Springs Community Parks and Recreation is scheduled to host its 18th Annual Oktoberfest event on Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to event organizers, the event is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. at the Stallion Springs Community Center at 27805 Stallion Springs Drive.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward helping keep the kids in the community active, according to organizers.

The vent will feature food, wine, beer, vendors and a car show. Beer can only be purchased with cash.