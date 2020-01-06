Stallion Springs police looking for teen missing since Friday

Stallion Springs police are looking for this boy, who was reported missing last week. He no longer wears braces, according to family.

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old boy has been missing for a week after leaving his home, according to police.

The Stallion Springs Police Department said Noah Ferguson has been missing since Dec. 30 and was reported missing to police on Friday. Ferguson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black sweatshirt, black faded hat with a pineapple on it and white slip-on shoes.

The boy is not considered at risk, according to the department.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-822-3268.