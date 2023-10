BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic on northbound Highway 99 was temporarily backed up after a semi-truck stalled at the Lerdo Highway off-ramp Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The semi-truck stalled out on the off-ramp of Highway 99 at the Lerdo Highway exit at 6:45 a.m. Traffic lights in the area were not working properly due to the big rig on the roadway, which created safety hazards, according to CHP.

No injuries have been reported.