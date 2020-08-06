Stagecoach Fire destroys two homes

The Stagecoach Fire has burned 4,100 acres of mostly trees and brush, but it’s also destroyed two homes.

Joe Hill, who owns a 20-acre ranch in Bodfish, had his property mostly spared.

“This is where I grew up. This is home,” he said. “When you live in this part of the country, you have to be ready for fire.”

But ready or not, sometimes Mother Nature still wins.

“I spent my night in my golf cart up there watching everything, watching the flames come over the mountains,” he said.

Despite the recommended evacuations, Joe chose to stay, knowing the flames could engulf his property. Others took their families and fled, leaving their homes to the unknown.

“We have animals. I can’t leave my animals,” he said. “This is my retirement. I’m not going anywhere.”

Joe says he was confident because he’s been diligent about clearing his property.

Kern County firefighter Andrew Freeborn added, “this is a good reminder if you haven’t had the opportunity to finish making that defensible space around your home, now is the time to do it.”