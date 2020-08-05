Stagecoach Fire at 3,500 acres, full containment expected by Aug. 17

HAVILAH, Calif. (KGET) — The wildfire that erupted Monday afternoon has burned 3,500 acres and is not expected to be fully contained for two weeks, firefighters said Tuesday.

Kern County Fire said the Stagecoach fire was 5 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, and full containment is expected by Aug. 17. Two structures have been destroyed, one damaged and 250 threatened.

The cause of the blaze, which ignited south of Havilah off Stagecoach Drive and Old Ox Road, has not been determined, firefighters said. More hot weather, low humidity and light winds are expected in the area Tuesday night as the fire continues to move north, east and south.

Evacuations are recommended in the area north of Walker Basin Road and east of Caliente Bodfish Road, and the area west of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows. Precautionary evacuations have been issued for the area of Indian Oaks east of Caliente Bodfish Road.

Road closures remain in effect on Breckenridge Road at Cal Bodfish Road, and on Walser Road at Cal Bodfish Road.