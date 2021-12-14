Stage 2 of Water Contingency Plan now in effect in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield moves into Stage 2 of Cal Water’s Water Contingency Plan Tuesday, which includes outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties.
Outdoor watering for Cal Water customers is now limited to two days per week between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Addresses ending with an odd number can water on Tuesday and Saturday. Addresses ending with an even number or with no street number can water Wednesday and Sunday.
Additionally, penalties for violating water restrictions have doubled. Restrictions include:
- All leaks, breaks, or other malfunctions in plumbing fixtures or irrigation system must be repaired within five business days of written notification by Cal Water.
- Vehicles may only be washed with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device.
- Water may not be used on driveways or sidewalks, unless for health and safety purposes.
- No watering of outdoor landscapes may occur during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.
- Restaurants may only serve water upon request, and hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.
The plan is supposed to help mitigate the worsening drought.
Cal Water filed to move into Stage 2 in November.