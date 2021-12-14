Stage 2 of Water Contingency Plan now in effect in Bakersfield

Sprinklers water grass near a street corner Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin neighborhood of northwest Las Vegas. A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for restraint with a first-in-the-nation policy limiting water use by banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas area water officials are asking the state Legislature to pass a law banning “non-functional turf.” (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield moves into Stage 2 of Cal Water’s Water Contingency Plan Tuesday, which includes outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties.

Outdoor watering for Cal Water customers is now limited to two days per week between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Addresses ending with an odd number can water on Tuesday and Saturday. Addresses ending with an even number or with no street number can water Wednesday and Sunday.

Additionally, penalties for violating water restrictions have doubled. Restrictions include:

All leaks, breaks, or other malfunctions in plumbing fixtures or irrigation system must be repaired within five business days of written notification by Cal Water.

Vehicles may only be washed with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device.

Water may not be used on driveways or sidewalks, unless for health and safety purposes.

No watering of outdoor landscapes may occur during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.

Restaurants may only serve water upon request, and hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.

The plan is supposed to help mitigate the worsening drought.

Cal Water filed to move into Stage 2 in November.