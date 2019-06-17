Staffers at The Bakersfield Californian informed in vague email of final paychecks as new owners take over June 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All union-represented staffers at The Bakersfield Californian were notified by email Monday they’ll receive their final paychecks from the company June 30, the day the paper’s sale to Canadian businessman Steven Malkowich becomes official.

The email does not indicate whether these final payments represent only a transfer of employees from TBC Media, the company that owned the Californian, to the newly-created Sound California News Media Inc., or whether employees face layoffs.

Following is the email in its entirety sent by Human Resources Manager Daisy Rico:

“As has already been announced, TBC Media has entered into an agreement to transfer substantially all of its assets to Sound California News Media Inc. The sale is effective June 30, 2019 at 5:00 PM at which time, your employment with TBC Media will be officially terminated.

“You will be receiving your final paycheck including wages due at that time, as well as a cash-out for all of your accrued but unused vacation pay and floating holiday.

“We are in discussions with the Guild for additional payments that you may receive. So final details will have to await the results of those discussions, which we anticipate will be finalized this week.”

Executive Editor Jim Lawitz could not immediately be reached for comment.

On June 2, it was announced the paper, family-owned for 122 years, was sold to Malkowich, who owns newspapers across the country and Canada. He is the executive vice president at a company called Alberta Newspaper Group, and in 2017 purchased the Antelope Valley Press.