BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year again for the St. Vincent De Paul Homeless Center’s annual Fall barbecue.

The event helps raise money for the Homeless Center, and also heightens the community’s awareness of its existence, organizers say.

The barbecue begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Homeless Center, which is located at 300 Baker St. Takeout is also available.

According to organizers, the adults-only event offers no-host cocktails for purchase starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and may be purchased at the door.