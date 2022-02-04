St. Philip’s Preschool to close, school says in letter to parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — St. Philips Preschool will close next Friday, according to a letter sent to parents.

In the letter dated Feb. 3, the school located on Stockdale Highway says its final day of operations will be Feb. 10. Pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Church Hector Lopez said the decision was made in consultation with Bishop Joseph Brennan and the superintendent of Catholic schools.

The school cites rising operating costs, the ongoing pandemic, staffing and “concerns from parents regarding the operation of the school.”

Parents with questions about the closure are asked to call the Office of Catholic Education at 559-488-7420.