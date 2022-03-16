BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Down on your luck? Well, don’t fear, because St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday and these events and deals around town will have you feeling like you found a pot of gold.

Shenanigans Irish Pub (4715 Coffee Road): The pub will offer live music from noon to 11 p.m.

Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Avenue #260): The local restaurant is offering green beer, guinness stew, reuben, crispy bangers, and corned beef.

Krush Bar & Restaurant (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16): This location is going Irish for the night with specialty Irish drinks and food, live music, dancing, and a kilt, Irish cap, brat, and cloak contest.

Wine Me Up! (3900 Coffee Road #2): For $25 a person, you can taste five modern beers, earn a seven ounce logo taster glassware, and eat a Bavarian pretzel appetizer plate. If you wear green, you are automatically entered into a prize drawing.

Dublin’s Shamfest at Elements Venue: Those 21 and over can enjoy live music, a complete Jameson bar, food, and a fully decorated venue. Buy tickets here.

Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen (1623 19th Street Suite 300): Normally $36 a pour, Kentucky Owl’s St. Patrick’s Day edition bourbon will be $20 for every two ounces.

The Padre Hotel (1702 18th Street): For the holiday, the hotel will serve a special menu at its restaurant Brimstone. Menu items include Bailey’s french toast, corned beef hash, shepherd’s pie, and Irish lava cake.

McGarry’s Irish Pub (1110 Calloway Drive): The local spot will offer live music starting at 10 a.m. with bagpipers.

1933 (7900 Downing Avenue): Join the bar for their happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with special drinks, and enjoy karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Guthrie’s Alley Cat (1525 Wall Street): Offering green beer and jello shots, festivities will be from 9a.m. to 2 p.m.

Luigi’s (725 E 19th Street): The restaurant will be selling St. Patrick’s Day themed shirts, hats, and other apparel.

Jerry’s Pizza and Pub (1817 Chester Avenue): With cocktail and food specials all day, the eatery will also host Dub Seeds for local music.

Tiki-Ko (1919 K Street): To celebrate, Tiki Ko will introduce a limited edition green mug, in addition to drink specials.

Pyrenees Cafe (601 Sumner Street): Bakersfield Firefighters Pipes and Drums will be playing at noon.

The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl: With over 2,500 crawlers expected to join the festivities, the prizes and specials have the luck of the Irish. Specials include two free drinks or shots, waived covers at all locations, and a $1,000 grand prize costume contest. Attendees will pass through Brimstone at the Padre Hotel, Crash Lounge, Jerry’s Pizza and Pub, Pyrenees Cafe, The Selfie Studio, and The Silver Fox Starlite Lounge. Buy tickets here.