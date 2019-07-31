St. Francis church found vandalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- St. Francis Parish was found vandalized with the word “rape” spray painted across parts of the building. A trash can appears to have been set on fire.

17 News arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Bakersfield Police are on scene investigating.

This comes after police reports were made public showing accusations against Msgr. Craig Harrison. The reports stem from allegations first leveled in the 1990s, the early 2000s and from just a few years ago.

