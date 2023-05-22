BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You’ve heard of alien invasions. You’ve heard of the British invasion. Well, right now, Bakersfield parks are experiencing a squirrel invasion, especially Yokuts Park and Beach Park, which are riddled with rodent holes.

Nobody is happy about it unless they’ve got some canine DNA.

Rodent holes spoil the pastoral ambiance of community parks and they can be dangerous. Step in one of those holes while you’re chasing a frisbee and these furry little friends cease to be quite so cute.

Keith Lowell of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department says the rodents have been pushed to the south by the unusually deep, unusually wide Kern River.

“We’re making gains,” Lowell said. “It’s going through a cycle, right? You’re going into early spring, you’ve got the puppy season that’s happening. So they procreate. That’s its own battle, Then there’s another season coming too, into August. … It’s a year-round fight instead of a seasonal fight.”

So it’s a double whammy. High water in the Kern and breeding season, with its population explosion. Lowell, who’s been with the parks department for 13 years, says he hasn’t seen it this bad for at least seven years.

The city parks staff has been fighting the problem two ways – with a garlic-like repellent that inspires the rodents to take off for less-pungent pastures and a carbon monoxide gas that deals with the problem more permanently.

These days are clear, beautiful and perfect soccer matches in city parks and most of them are available. But as was evident on Monday, the squirrels appear to be winning this contest of wills.