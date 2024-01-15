BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sprouts Farmers Market is set to host a hiring event for its second location in Bakersfield.

The company is looking to hire deli and grocery clerks, department managers, assistant department managers, cashiers and courtesy clerks.

The hiring events are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Four Points Sheraton located at 5101 California Ave.

According to the Sprouts Farmers Market website, the second location is set to open on March 1 and will be located at 3535 Panama Lane.

