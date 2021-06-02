Spread word about pets’ fear of fireworks with new SPCA signs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fourth of July doesn’t arrive for another month, but that hasn’t stopped some from celebrating early, the boom of fireworks becoming a familiar refrain the past few weeks.

The noise has proven irritating to some residents, but the explosions are positively terrifying to our four-legged friends.

In recognition of the impact fireworks have on pets, the Bakersfield SPCA is offering yard signs for a minimum $25 donation that say “Fireworks Scare Us” and show a dog covering its ears and a fearful cat peering up.

“We wanted a way to let the community show their pets’ fear of fireworks in a tangible way,” said Bakersfield SPCA Executive Director Julie Johnson in a news release. “

To get a sign, go to the SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. then call 661-323-8353, extension 2. Staff will take payment and bring a sign to the car.