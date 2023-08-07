BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents of school-aged kids have enough to handle in terms of finances. Another $50 to $100 on a sports physical could be enough to break the bank.

If your kids are in sports, then you’re probably familiar with the process of getting an annual sports physical done. You’re also probably aware of how expensive they could run without insurance. Priority Urgent Care is attempting at easing this worry through providing free sports physicals.

It’s highly recommended to make an appointment on their website beforehand but it’s not required. Wait times could be significantly higher without an appointment.

As long as the student is in grades K-12 they will qualify for the free screening. They must bring:

Student ID

Athletics sports packet from their school

Their parent or guardian.

President of Priority Urgent Care, Kent Kwan, M.D. states that he doesn’t want the task of getting a physical, prevent a child getting to play sports.

“We want kids to be active and we want to give kids any opportunity they can to participate in sports. And if this is the one thing stopping them, we want to be able to help,” Kwan says.

Along with Priority providing these checkups for free, they wish they were able to streamline with schools across Kern County — to make wait times for students decrease and the process easier for everyone.

“Each year they need to be healthy. And so the students need to go every year and get checked to make sure that they’re healthy enough to be able to participate in athletics,” says Mike Biezad, the Director of Athletics at Foothill High School.