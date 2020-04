Sports Director Nick James said goodbye to KGET 17 News and the Kern County sports community during the 6 p.m. Friday broadcast.

James, who was hired by KGET in September 2016, will be working as a weekend sports anchor at KUSI in his hometown of San Diego. The 17 News team celebrated his time at the station with a look back at James’ experiences from the past the three-and-a-half years.