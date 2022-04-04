BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday, CASA — Court Appointed Advocates for Kids — displayed 1,900 pinwheels to represent a Kern County child who’s been placed in foster care.

The display was designed to raise public awareness during April, which is child abuse prevention month. The red pinwheels represented a child who has a court advocate while the blue pinwheels represented those who do not have a court advocate.

The display was part of a fundraising drive to pay for the services CASA provides as “the voice of the child.” The cost to “Give a Child a CASA” is $2,800 for one year, according to CASA, and CASA of Kern County aims to provide a volunteer Advocate for every child who needs one.

Even though this event to sponsor a pinwheel has passed, you can to support a CASA advocate for a local foster child online.