SPIN scooter service available in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed some people riding new orange scooters around Bakersfield.

City officials say they signed an agreement with SPIN scooters back in May, and now there are 125 scooters and 125 e-bikes for use around Bakersfield.

The city says it plans on building 10 charging stations across town, including one at Cal State Bakersfield.

SPIN is a “micromobility” company based in San Francisco and a unit of the Ford Motor Company. You can download their app in the Apple App Store or Google Play.