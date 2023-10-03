BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A viral social media trend has recently made its rounds to Kern County schools and it’s putting children in danger.

Scoville is the scale used to determine the spice factor of food.

You might have heard of the “One Chip Challenge” where 2 million Scoville are packed inside one chip. That chip is then eaten, and the challenge is to go an extended amount of time without drinking anything.

After a 14-year-old reportedly died after participating the challenge in Massachusettes, the chip has since been pulled from the shelves. It hasn’t taken long for local children to find something just as dangerous.

Last Wednesday, Bakersfield School District issued a letter out to parents warning them about the latest “Spicy Noodle Challenge.”

This is where children are attempting to eat noodles that have one million Scoville or more.

That exact challenge led a Bakersfield student to lose consciousness and be taken to the hospital.

“I have three little kids and I would hate to see something like that go to my kids, and they’re on social media and they see it and they think it’s cool and then they want to do it. So yeah, I just think it’s crazy,” according to Tomeka Powell, a mother.

These challenges typically have the ingredient Capsaicin contributing to the heat factor.

Valley Children’s Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Joshua Warolin tells 17 News:

“Capsaicin can be directly irritating to the mouth and throat, causing nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In high doses, capsaicin could cause even more serious side effects, including allergic reactions, chest pain, trouble breathing and heart attacks. Parents should discuss with their children the potential risks associated with following social media trends.”

Bakersfield City School District urges parents to contact their local school principal immediately if they suspect this challenge going on at their child’s school.