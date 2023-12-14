BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators said speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Harris Road and Hockett Peak Way in southwest Bakersfield at around 4:45 p.m., police said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Harris Road and crashed into a vehicle making a left turn onto Hockett Peak Way. The man riding the motorcycle was found in the road at the intersection with major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the turning vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.