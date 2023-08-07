BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash that injured two people Sunday night in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Panama Lane and Akers Road at around 10:21 p.m.

Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection. One of the drivers suffered major injuries and the other suffered moderate injuries.

Investigators say the driver who suffered moderate injuries was traveling westbound on Panama Lane, ran a red light and collided into a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Akers Road. The driver traveling northbound suffered major injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.