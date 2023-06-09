BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that left a man dead Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

The collision was reported just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Gosford Road and District Boulevard.

Bakersfield police said witnesses to the crash pulled a man out of one of the vehicles with major injuries. Officers at the scene performed CPR until more medical responders arrived, but the man died at the scene.

The driver of a second vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a statement from police.

Investigators said the man who died did not stop at a red light and collided with the vehicle in the intersection of Gosford and District, sending his vehicle into a tree in the median on Gosford Road. Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.