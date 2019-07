BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spectrum is shutting down its call center in Bakersfield affecting dozens of employees.

The company said 75 employees will lose their jobs, but Spectrum is working on severance benefits for them.

Spectrum says customers will still be served through its larger call centers outside the area.

The Spectrum store will stay open and will still have 150 technicians to install internet and other services.