BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive Spectrum outage is affecting potentially thousands of customers throughout the greater Bakersfield area.

In a tweet, Spectrum said it is working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi.

There were reports of outages to Spectrum services at around 7:30 p.m., according to Downdetector.com.

A message to customers in its app said they expect to have service restored by 11:30 p.m.

A cause for the outage was not provided.