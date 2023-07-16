BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Oilers Special Needs Hockey Club hosted its second annual Special Needs Hockey Jamboree on Saturday at the Valley Children’s Ice Center.

The event, called the “California Meltdown,” featured five special needs hockey teams from throughout California. The event was free and filled with all who attended to help cheer on the athletes as they competed on the ice.

“These guys and gals work so hard, and its a really big event that everyone really looks forward to and it’s just a lot of fun,” Scott Hay with the Bakersfield Oilers Special Needs Hockey Club said. “It’s an incredible bunch of volunteers, a lot of people put their time in to make it come together and it’s just a fantastic experience.”

