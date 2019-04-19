Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Fotolia Photographer: iraida_bearlala

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kaiser Permanente and The Hens Roost will be holding a special Friday night Farmers Market in Southwest Bakersfield.

In observance of Easter on Sunday, there will be no Haggin Oaks Farmers Market, but instead the event will be held Friday evening.

The night market will be at 8800 Ming Avenue. And, if you miss out there will be another opportunity to connect with local farmers and vendors.

The Hens Roost will be hosting a Vegan Fest at The Market on the Hill, Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 3700 Mall View Road.