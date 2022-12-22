KGET is sharing the news team’s favorite stories of the year with special programming on Christmas Day.

Throughout Sunday, we’ll have several half-hour specials presented by 17 News anchors and reporters.

It begins with Robert Price and a series of stories on “Where We Live” at noon.

At 2 p.m. entertainment reporter Rick Bentley takes a look at the best films and shows from 2022. At 2:30 p.m. Robert Price returns with a history lesson on the Bakersfield Sound.

After NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Taylor Schaub presents the FFX Finale. Robert Price’s “Where We Live” re-airs at 11 p.m.

2022 Christmas Day programming on KGET

Full schedule below:

  • 12 p.m. Where We Live
  • 12:30 p.m. Maddie Janssen’s favorites
  • 1 p.m. Mikhala Armstrong’s favorites
  • 1:30 p.m. Marco Torrez’s favorites
  • 2 p.m. Rick’s 2022 Reviews
  • 2:30 p.m. The Bakersfield Sound
  • 8:30 p.m. (Following Sunday Night Football) The FFX Finale
  • 11 p.m. Where We Live