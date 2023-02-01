BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than three months since the 2022 midterm election, Bakersfield Congressman and newly-minted Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, already has a challenger for 2024.

Bakersfield native and recent Fresno State graduate Andy Morales announced on Twitter he will seek to unseat McCarthy in the Central Valley’s 20th Congressional district next year.

Morales tweeted “I’m a Gen-Z Security officer, Latino and the candidate running to get MAGA extremist Kevin McCarthy out of Congress.”

Morales added that he is the son of a combat veteran and sales consultant with a local grape company and he said his top issues are fighting for accessible healthcare, affordable housing, better education, women’s rights, environmental protection and social justice.

It will be an uphill battle for Morales against McCarthy, who has represented the Central Valley in Congress since 2007 and has never lost an election.

Morales did not get back to 17 News to confirm his party affiliation, but he asks for campaign donations through the prominent Democratic fundraising platform, ActBlue.

Republicans out-registered Democrats by nearly 20% in the 20th Congressional district and McCarthy won re-election against a Democratic challenger last November with 67.2% of the vote.